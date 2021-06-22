Peyton & Cooper Manning Bring Family Fun to ‘Capital One College Bowl’

Few NFL players mastered the late-game pressure quite like Peyton Manning. Now, the Hall of Famer is quarterbacking this all-new version of the classic quiz show, the Capital One College Bowl.

The setup: Trios of students from 12 top colleges and universities face off for big scholarship money (the pot is now $1 million), spurred on by video messages from famed alumni. (Michigan’s booster? Manning’s longtime rival, Tom Brady!)

In the sidekick role, older brother Cooper cracks wise; at one point, he intercepts an Olympics question by naming his favorite would-be event of the Games: hot dog eating.

“They have this great dynamic,” executive producer David Friedman says. “It almost feels like the brothers are hosting the show from the family basement.”

Capital One College Bowl, Series Premiere, Tuesday, June 22, 10/9c, NBC