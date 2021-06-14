Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Teases What to Expect in Animated Series ‘What If…?’

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?, on Disney+, the studios’ EVP of Production, Victoria Alonso, opened up about the show at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

According to Deadline, Alonso unveiled a new clip from the show, featuring the transformation of S.H.I.E.L.D founder Peggy Carter into Super Soldier Captain Britain. The preview also included Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) and scientist/inventor Howard Stark. This follows a teaser released last December including narration from Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), who voices The Watcher. The series is expected to debut on the streamer this summer following the currently airing Loki.

Alonso said the show will be “full of surprises” and feature “a lot of our characters that you know and love, but a lot of them are doing other things, and then there’s other characters.” The series is set to explore “what if?” scenarios with some of Marvel’s most famous characters. This includes storylines such as “What if Peggy Carter had Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum” and “What if T’Challa (aka Black Panther) became the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star Lord.”

“Animation is super exciting; it’s exciting in so many ways,” said Alonso (via Deadline). “Usually when people watch animation, it’s at a time when they can relax. For me it was Saturday mornings… so what if, when you get that time, not only do you get some of your favorite characters, but these characters are doing things that maybe you in your mind thought they could be doing… Animation provides absolutely a carte blanche and an open road for all distances to be traveled.”

The studio exec also talked about how animation allows for collaboration with companies around the world, helping to provide the storytelling a more diverse range of voices. “Part of having a more cohesive storytelling voice is when you gather people from all over the world and animation gives you that, so that’s the kind of freedom,” she explained. “Because animation is new to us, this is a chance for us to work with different people in different places.”

She added: “There’s about 6,000 characters in the Marvel library that we have access to, so if this goes right, we will be telling these stories for many, many, many, many generations to come. And the importance of laying the ground for what’s to come is that in those stories there’s many different characters that you can actually voice.”

