‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer Teases a Hellish Retreat With Nicole Kidman (VIDEO)

Viewers are getting their first full look at the highly anticipated series Nine Perfect Strangers with an all new trailer from Hulu.

The dramedy which centers around several individuals as they attend a wellness and mental health retreat helmed by Nicole Kidman‘s mysterious character, Masha. Set to premiere August 18 on the streamer, the series reunites Kidman with her Big Little Lies collaborator David E. Kelley who writes co-showruns the project with John-Henry Butterworth.

Based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Jonathan Levine directs all eight installments which features an all-star cast alongside Kidman. Along with Masha, the series features stressed out city dwellers who are seeking a new path and better way of living alongside some of the retreat space’s employees.

Helping bring this 1o-day experience to life in the series are stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone among others. Masha’s unconventional approach is taking the guests by surprise though as they have no idea what’s about to hit them.

“Welcome to Tranquillum House,” Masha greets her guests. “We’re gonna get you well,” she promises in the trailer. Along with the video peek, Hulu unveiled some trippy key art featuring Kidman, above. See the intriguing story unfold in the teaser, below, and don’t miss Nine Perfect Strangers this summer on Hulu.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Nine Perfect Strangers, Series Premiere, Wednesday August 18, Hulu