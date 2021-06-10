‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Starz Unveils First Look at Spinoff in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Power fans are getting their first full look at the upcoming spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third series in the growing franchise.

In the official trailer, the action kicks off in South Jamaica, Queens during the early ’90s where the story revolves around a coming-of-age Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Previously portrayed by 50 Cent in the original Power, Kanan was the mentor, partner, and adversary of Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

The trailer teases at a rough and tumble street life that involves some heavy choices for the young figure. The 15-year-old is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a cocaine distributor who has a growing network of dealers across the city.

The season will explore themes of identity, violence, and legacy as Kanan must make a choice about is own future. Joining Curtis and Miller in the series are Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, and Quincy Brown.

Along with the trailer, Starz unveiled special photography taken on disposable cameras of the cast as a nod to the show’s ’90s setting. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, 50 Cent, Courtney A. Kemp, Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss Raising Kanan when it arrives this July on Starz.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 18, 8/7c, Starz