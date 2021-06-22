Dial Up the Tension This Fall With ‘Dexter,’ ‘Many Saints of Newark’ & More

In the mood for edge-of-your-seat fare? Keep an eye out for new visits to two classic suspenseful series, plus some deadly scourges that are all too real.

Dexter (Showtime)

Last we saw Dexter (Michael C. Hall), the killer’s killer had faked his own death and gone lumberjacking. Eight years later, Hall returns as the titular character and goes gunning for a new bad guy (Clancy Brown, Billions).

The Many Saints of Newark (HBO Max)

Equally anticipated is David Chase’s Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, premiering September 24. The series is set in the 1960s and ’70s with James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, as a young Tony Soprano.

Dopesick (Hulu)

In Dopesick, Michael Keaton leads an unflinching look at the epidemic of opioid addiction.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (National Geographic)

Anthology series The Hot Zone: Anthrax, premiering November 28, focuses on the deadly letters sent to public figures and news outlets after September 11. Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn star.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Are you a fan of nervous chuckles? In Only Murders in the Building, premiering August 31, a grisly death occurs in a Manhattan apartment house, and three true-crime-obsessed residents (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) are on the case.