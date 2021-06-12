What to Expect From the Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ 6

Racers, start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 has a cast unlike any we’ve seen before. With most queens placing below seventh place on their seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars will be a chance for these once underrated divas to put their names back on the map.

Here’s what to expect from this group of queens!

No Clear Frontrunner

Shea Coulee was the winner of All Stars 5 from the second she walked into the werkroom. There is no such queen in All Stars 6 who was projected to win in her original season but had a shocking last-minute loss. This lack of a frontrunner will likely change once the season begins and hierarchies inevitably arise. Past finalists Akeria C. Davenport, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Eureka O’Hara, and Ginger Minj could quickly take that frontrunner spot.



Early Season Representation

Since its humble premiere 12 years ago, RuPaul’s Drag Race has steadily gained a large and passionate viewership. Contestants Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Yara Sophia, and Jiggly Caliente, whose initial seasons aired from 2010-2012, will be introduced to many Drag Race fans for the first time in All-Stars 6. According to season 2 contestant Kylie Sonique Love, “The girls may underestimate me because I am from an earlier season…If they underestimate me, I feel bad for them.” Will these seasoned queens break the pattern of contestants from early seasons not getting their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame?

Lipstick Drama

Since All Stars 2, RuPaul has put the power of eliminating contestants in the hands of the fellow queens, choosing a lipstick with the name of the queen they’d like to see get eliminated. We can expect that this will stir up drama during the Untucked segments, where lipsticks are chosen. Season 12s Jan jokes, “I am the villain of the season confirmed” Jiggly Caliente clarifies, “I am the shadiest of the season, but I am not the villain.” We can expect an incredibly dramatic and shady season coming from this dynamic cast.



Ru-demption Arcs

In All-Stars, how well one does in the competition matters less than how the fans receive them. In a fandom that can be often cruel and judgemental towards drag queens they dislike, many contestants see All-Stars as an opportunity to “Ru-deem” themselves. After entering the All-Stars werkroom, Ra’Jah O’Hara said, “Ra’Jah is a bad b*tch, okay! But in Season 11, Ra’Jah, she was just a b*tch.” Not all queens who received hate in their seasons regret their initial runs on Drag Race. “When I watch season 11, I still love everything about me,” says Silky Nutmeg Ganache.



Increased Trans Representation

With cast members Kylie Sonique Love and Jiggly Caliente, this is the first Drag Race All Stars cast with two openly transgender women. Fans have wanted more representation of trans people and women on Drag Race for years, and this casting choice marks another step forward after the casting of Gottmik, the first openly transgender man contestant, on Season 13. Kylie Sonique or Jiggly could be the first trans women winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars!

Category is: Variety

Likely, you never thought you’d see all of these queens in the same room together. Unlike past All Stars seasons that had casts stacked with robbed runner-ups and celebrated fan favorites, All Stars 6 brings the variety one would see in a regular season on RuPaul’s Drag Race. From Jan, the bubbly theatre queen, to Trinity K. Bonet, the ultimate lip sync assassin, to Kylie Sonique Love, the consummate showgirl, All-Stars 6 will do what RuPaul’s Drag Race does best: bring together a cast of distinct talents and personalities and create cast chemistry so strong, you find love for them all.

Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, June 24, Paramount+