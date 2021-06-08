‘New Amsterdam’ Finale Sneak Peek: Reynolds Gets a Major Job Offer (VIDEO)

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) has a decision to make in the New Amsterdam Season 3 finale, and honestly, it sounds like it’s an easy one.

As you’ll recall, Reynolds left the hospital at the end of Season 2 to follow fiancée Evie (Margot Bingham) to San Francisco when she got her dream job. When he returned this season, his former position (Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery) had been filled, and ever since, he’s had to make adjustments. And as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the finale, Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), the Chair of General Surgery, has some questions.

“I’ve only been here a little while, so tell me, how’d you end up buried deep in the ED?” Baptiste asks the now-associate trauma surgeon.

It was “the only spot I could get,” Reynolds explains, filling him in on how he ended up there.

“We’ve got a lot in common. I followed my girl out here, too,” the Chair of General Surgery shares. “But one big difference: my job makes full use of my talents, yours doesn’t.” Watch the clip above to see what job he offers Reynolds.

“There’ll be an interesting opportunity for him in the last episode that we’ll see and he’ll have to make a decision about whether or not he wants to do that,” Sims previously told TV Insider. “There is something potentially on the horizon for him and something for him to consider about his future at New Amsterdam or beyond.”

Also in the finale, “Death Begins in Radiology,” Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) searches the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring, and Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) considers a serious life change. Plus Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) finds out some potentially life-changing news about Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan).

New Amsterdam, Season 3 Finale, Tuesday, June 8, 10/9c, NBC