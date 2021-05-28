Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) started New Amsterdam Season 3 engaged to Evie (Margot Bingham) and in San Francisco, but then he decided to be in New York to help his mom following her diabetes diagnosis. The wedding was called off and soon it looked like he found a new connection, with Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner)…only to learn she’s married. But there’s a twist!

As Lyn shared in the May 18 episode, she and her husband have an understanding: When he’s out of town, they’re both allowed to be with other people. She’s never acted on it before. Reynolds has changed that for her, and while he’s wary, he does go to get a drink with her.

What’s next when the NBC medical drama returns on June 1? TV Insider turned to Sims and Turner to find out more about their characters’ complicated relationship.

Both of your characters obviously have feelings for the other, but there’s that complication of Lyn’s open marriage. What can you tease about these last two episodes?

Jocko Sims: We’ll button up some things. There is an interesting, nice-sized surprise on the horizon that I’m really, really excited about. And some plot twists, of course. You can’t have a New Amsterdam season finale without a plot twist. We’re definitely going to check off that box as well.

What are the main pros and cons for each character when it comes to pursuing what could they be between them?

Frances Turner: For Lyn, a pro is this is somebody that she’s found a real connection with that seems to be there. Because she tells him when he comes over for drinks that she’s never actually acted on it before, there’s clearly something special about him that’s making her even want to exercise this open marriage or understanding that she and her husband have.

For her, “he’s somebody that I’m really digging, he’s digging me. There’s something special here. I can’t really explain it, but it’s something and I want to continue to see what that is.” Because who knows? We don’t know how she feels about our husband. We don’t know anything about her husband. We don’t even really know what the rules of their marriage are beyond what she said. And then a con is she could fall for him more than the man she’s married to. And what does that mean? What do you do with that? I don’t know.

Sims: I think back to Episode 8 this season when Reynolds was perplexed about what he should do with his mother situation and he confided in Iggy [Tyler Labine] and Iggy ended the scene telling him, “You should have some fun as well and flirt,” and he said, “hashtag self-care.” That was the episode, I think, that we first meet, so that’s in the back of his mind perhaps. So a pro would be if he partook in what she’s offered, then it would be a little bit of “hashtag self-care.” [Laughs] He’ll be having a little fun, which is unique for Reynolds, right? And a con against that would be, here we are again, where this is not in line with the vision that he has for himself, his future, and regarding family especially, if he gets involved or entangled in some strange situation. There are definitely some things to consider.

Especially since his mom is a big part of his life right now — to try to explain it would be complicated.

Sims: Oh, yeah, you’re not explaining that. Evie barely got by with mom. Now this? This is a lot.

Reynolds seems settled at the hospital again. How is he feeling now that he’s been back there a while and had to make some adjustments?

Sims: I think it’s weird for him still. He’s doing his best. He’s a good guy in that he’s willing to take whatever ride he needs to take and whatever steps he needs to take to get back in the position or just to be there and be happy and be at a place where he loves to work and help people. There’ll be an interesting opportunity for him in the last episode that we’ll see and he’ll have to make a decision about whether or not he wants to do that.

So the “dramatic offer” he’s going to get in the finale, as teased in the logline, is a professional one?

Sims: It could be that. It may not be so professional. But there is something potentially on the horizon for him and something for him to consider about his future at New Amsterdam or beyond.

Is it from someone that we know or someone new who’s coming in?

Sims: Who knows? It might be someone from the outside.

What’s coming up for Lyn at the end of the season? Does it set it up so that we’ll see her again next year?

Turner: It depends on how their relationship plays out. That’s what I’m going to say.

Sims: Whether or not they decide to move forward, she’s not going anywhere. It’s a hospital, and she works there.

I really liked Lyn’s introduction. I like the chemistry between those two characters, but also just seeing her, she’s in her element at work, and you can tell that from the beginning.

Turner: Yeah, I love that about her. He didn’t meet a woman at the coffee shop. She’s a doctor. She’s capable. She’s confident. She’s smart. She’s everything that he is in the hospital. And somehow they managed to kind of knock each other off their respective squares and kind of soften each other a little bit as time goes on. I love that she’s as strong, smart, and competent as she is. We see her be vulnerable and soft, and as an actress, I love to have all of those dimensions. I love when I can play with all of those things.

What else can you tease about the finale and how it sets up next season?

Sims: It’s so hard to not say things. I’m even thinking of other storylines, too. We’ll get some questions answered. Because even I have some questions about this Malvo thing and she says these things, she talks about this husband, [but] is she really married? What’s going on? That’s where I go as a fan. We’re going to get that answer and more. Some other loose ends in the series will definitely be tied up, and it’s going to be so darn good. This was one of those episodes that I read and my jaw hit the floor.

Are we going to meet Lyn’s husband? Now I’m thinking he’s the one to have an offer for Reynolds and he’ll find out who he is after.

Sims: That is hilarious. I’m yet to be convinced that she actually has a husband. I’ll leave it at that.

Turner: “My husband.” We don’t really know what Lyn’s real situation is. … I think at some point, [Reynolds and Lyn] have to have the real conversation about, “OK, what’s really going on here? What is this? What’s your situation? What’s mine?” They have to decide to go one way or the other. They’re going to be at a fork in the road. When this connection is so strong, they can’t stay in this space forever or they both get frustrated.

