Jason Momoa’s ‘Sweet Girl,’ ‘Shadow and Bone’ Renewed & More Reveals From Netflix’s Geeked Week Day 1

Netflix’s Geeked Week is here! The streamer is dropping several announcements each day beginning June 7. Day 1 was filled with plenty of exciting reveals including renewals, teasers, photos, and much more.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the day’s big news:

Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2

The stars of Netflix’s hit fantasy series Shadow and Bone came together virtually to share the news with fans. The series debuted in April and is based on the books by Leigh Bardugo. Catch the video here.

Sweet Girl First Look

Slated to arrive August 20 on the platform, Netflix has unveiled its first look photos for the film Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa. The actor plays a husband hellbent on making the people responsible for his wife’s death pay. He’ll do all of this while protecting his only remaining family, his daughter played by Isabela Merced.

Lupin Season 2 Exclusive Clip

Season 2 of Lupin arrives June 11, but for viewers who can’t wait that long to see what’s next, Netflix shared this exclusive clip to curb their appetites.

Blood Red Sky Teaser Trailer

From director Peter Thorwarth comes this first look at the horror film about a mysteriously ill woman who is flying with her young son. When terrorists strike aboard the plane, she’ll be forced to unleash a dark secret.

The Ice Road Exclusive Clip

Debuting June 25, this film follows the story of ice road truckers (Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne) who are tasked with leading a rescue mission over a frozen ocean where miners are trapped in a collapsed diamond mine. Get a sneak peek at the frozen action ahead in this exclusive clip.

Kate Date Announcement & First Look

A first look at the movie Kate has arrived. The thriller action title will drop on September 10 and follows the titular character played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Kate is a ruthless criminal operative who has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. At the same time, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her former victims. Woody Harrelson also stars.

The Last Mercenary Trailer



The first action-packed trailer for Jean-Claude Van Damme’s action-comedy series offers a look at his character who is a former French secret service special agent. Now a mercenary, he must reach out to his old contacts and joins forces with a young crew to save his son’s life after a mob threatens it.

Vikings: Valhalla Behind the Scenes Look

Series star Sam Corlett gives viewers their first look at the upcoming spinoff of the fan-favorite Vikings. The new show begins 100 years after the events of the original show, dramatizing the adventures of Vikings from the past.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Geeked Week runs all this week at 9am PT/12pm ET on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok. Tune in tomorrow for all the latest on comic book-themed programming, including The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Locke and Key Season 2 and The Sandman. Visit GeekedWeek.com for all the details.