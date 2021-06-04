Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ Documentary

Peanuts fans are in for a treat as Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek of its upcoming documentary special, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, premiering on the streamer on Friday, June 25.

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o narrates the special, which features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the popular comic strip. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serve as executive producers for what promises to be a heartwarming portrait and celebration of the late Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz.

“I think Charlie Brown is just a little bit of what all of us have inside of us,” Schulz says in archival footage shown in the trailer (watch below). The documentary highlights how the legendary comic creator’s simple characters impacted millions of people over the decades and became beloved cultural icons. It will honor Schulz’s life and the timeless artistry and global multi-generational popularity of his comic strip.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

A new animated Charlie Brown story will be interwoven throughout the documentary, which features interviews with a wide range of guests, including Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, tennis great Billie Jean King, Golden Globe-winning actress Drew Barrymore, filmmakers Kevin Smith and Paul Feig, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, radio host Ira Glass, Today‘s weather anchor Al Roker, and many more.

“I feel like he was always searching for the truth and wanted the world to be equal,” King says of Schulz in the trailer. “You saw the girls in sports, which, as a girl, I’m like, ‘That’s great!'” Roker shares similar sentiments, saying, “Here I am reading this comic strip, and all of a sudden there’s a kid in there that looks like me.”

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain and will premiere globally on June 25 on Apple TV+. It will join other Peanuts titles on the streamer, including The Snoopy Show (which debuted back in February), Snoopy in Space, Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, and many classic Peanuts specials.