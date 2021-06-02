Jake Lacy and Krysta Rodriguez to Lead TBS Rom-Com Pilot ‘Space’

Jake Lacy (High Fidelity) and Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) are set to star in TBS’s new body-hopping, romantic-comedy pilot, Space.

Written and executive produced by Hilary Winston (Community), the pilot focuses on Rob (Lacy) and Marin (Rodriguez), a long-term couple on the verge of a break-up who are granted the ultimate space to figure out their future when they suddenly begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. The show is described as a hilarious and romantic twist on Quantum Leap.

Lacy’s Rob is a typical down-to-earth guy who people like to hang out with but who has no idea what he wants in life. Rodriguez’s Marin is his lovably eager girlfriend who hasn’t yet accepted she’s an adult. Their relationship issues come to a head during a friend’s wedding when their other friends start to question Rob and Marin about their chronic avoidance of marriage.

The pilot also stars Ally Maki (Wrecked) as Priscilla, Caleb Hearon (Fargo) as Jesse, and Rachel Pegram (Love Life) as Hannah, all friends of the troubled couple. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul (The Grinder) will serve as directors and executive producers. It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television for TBS and executive produced by Nick Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions.

Lacy got his big break in the ninth and final season of The Office, in which he played Pete Miller. From there, he starred as the co-lead in the short-lived ABC sitcom Better with You. He’s also appeared in various movies, including Obvious Child, Carol, and Love the Coopers. More recently, he played Nick Beverly in HBO’s I’m Dying Up Here and Clyde in Hulu’s High Fidelity.

Rodriguez started a successful career on Broadway before transitioning to TV in 2008 in Gossip Girl. She is best known for her roles as Ana Vargas in musical drama Smash, Summer Henderson in spoof documentary series Trial & Error, and Maxine Griffin in ABC’s Quantico. She’s most recently been turning heads as Liza Minnelli in Netflix’s Halston.

Space is scheduled to begin filming in Portland in June. There is no word yet on when the pilot will air.