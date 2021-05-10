‘The White Lotus’: HBO Unveils First Look & Announces Premiere Date

HBO’s upcoming limited series The White Lotus has set a premiere date as the social satire eyes a Sunday, July 11 debut.

The six-episode comedy from Enlightened‘s Mike White takes place at an exclusive Hawaiin resort and features an all-star cast that includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and many more.

The White Lotus follows the lives of various resort guests over the span of a week as they relax in rejuvenate in paradise. But, each passing day brings a darker complexity to these travelers, the hotel’s employees, and the beautiful location itself. Joining the series as recurring guest stars are Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

Among the employees at The White Lotus are resort manager Armond (Bartlett) and spa manager Belinda (Rothwell). Together, they’ll deal with guests that include the Mossbacher family comprised of type-A exec, Nicole (Britton), her husband Mark (Zahn), their son Quinn (Hechinger), their daughter Olivia (Sweeney), and Olivia’s friend Paula (O’Grady).

Newlyweds Shane Patton (Lacy) and Rachel (Daddario) begin their vacation on cloud nine but things begin to unravel when his mother Kitty (Shannon) becomes an unwelcome third wheel. And then there’s Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge), a lone traveler grieving over the death of her mother.

Don’t miss these characters when they hit the screen, make sure to catch The White Lotus when it arrives on HBO this summer.

The White Lotus, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 11, 9/8c, HBO