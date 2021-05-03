Ewan McGregor Is Fashion Giant ‘Halston’ in a First Look at Netflix’s Ryan Murphy Drama (VIDEO)

Ryan Murphy is shifting his sights from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) to a fashion icon in his latest Netflix series Halston.

The Politician and Ratched creative is putting a spotlight on the legendary designer Halston with the help of Ewan McGregor who portrays the fashion giant. In a newly-released trailer for the series debuting Friday, May 14, Halston lets his vision come to life in the form of bold fabrics, cuts, and styles.

Join Halston as he turns his name and brand into a fashion empire that’s synonymous with status, fame, sex, and luxury. It’s through his work that Halston helps define the ’70s and ’80s in New York, but when a hostile takeover begins to form, he’ll have to fight to protect his biggest asset, the Halston name.

In the trailer, below, take a trippy ride through both a fashion dream and nightmare as Halston’s designs hop from the drawings he sketches to real tangible garments. “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion,” he says in the opening moments.

Joining McGregor for the fashionable fun are costars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Halston is produced by Murphy, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler. Check out the enchanting trailer, below and don’t miss Halston when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Halston, Series Premiere, Friday, May 14, Netflix