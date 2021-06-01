Fox Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Moments & Pride Month With a ‘Little Bit of Color’ (VIDEO)

Fox and its stars are celebrating Pride Month with some colorful tunes this June and we have your exclusive first look.

In a bright collaboration, stars from 9-1-1: Lone Star and Call Me Kat among others are having a ball for themselves as the network recognizes some of its most memorable LGBTQIA+ moments and talent. The “Little Bit of Color” music video features a catchy original tune from Liz G, produced by Lisa Hickox and performed by Oston.

“Happy Pride, y’all!” Call Me Kat‘s Leslie Jordan excitedly exclaims before tossing some multi-colored confetti in the air. He’s just one of many stars involved in the video including 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Ronen Rubinstein and Brian Michael Smith. Among the other titles taking center stage in the video, below, are The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, and 9-1-1.

“Everything looks better with a little bit of color,” the song from Fox Entertainment Music: Volume 3’s team claims, and there’s no denying that truth. The song produced by Fox Entertainment Music Team, adds some color of its own to the clips that play alongside it, whether they’re from the network’s shows or self-shot videos from stars.

Check out the thrilling music video, below, get pumped for Pride Month, and enjoy plenty of other original music created for Pride Month from members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, and Deezer.