Should ‘Mare of Easttown’ Have a Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 7, “Sacrament.”]

All good things must come to an end, even HBO’s riveting drama Mare of Easttown. The limited series concluded its run on Sunday, May 30, but does it mark the end of Mare’s (Kate Winslet) detective career on TV?

Most limited series will only run for a single season, but there have been some exceptions in the past, particularly when it comes to HBO’s other drama Big Little Lies, which after its first season’s success, was renewed for a second round, adding an extra A-lister to the mix with Meryl Streep. If Mare of Easttown garners similar interest and the cast is equally as interested in continuing the story, then who is to say that this is really the end for Mare?

One thing is for sure following the finale episode and that’s the fact that Erin McMenamin’s (Cailee Spaeny) case has been solved. Every loose end was tied up nice and snug, delivering a satisfying package to viewers in the show’s final moments.

When TV Insider caught up with creator and writer Brad Ingelsby earlier this season, he had promised closure by the finale episode. “Once you get to the end, all of these threads are resolved,” Ingelsby had said, foreshadowing that they’d conclude “in a satisfying and surprising way.”

Surprising is one way to describe the show’s finale which unveiled that it wasn’t many of the prime suspects who had killed Erin, but rather her younger cousin Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) who had accidentally shot her after attempting to scare her with the gun. While that case might be over, there’s definitely room to provide Mare with new opportunities and cases.

Still, the semblance of peace that Easttown finds by the end of the show might be better left undisturbed. After all, Mare’s been through enough, hasn’t she? And would another season be as cleverly crafted as this story? It would be a tall order to fill.

Let us know what you think about Mare of Easttown and whether or not it should have a second season in the comments section and poll, below.

Mare of Easttown, Streaming now, HBO Max