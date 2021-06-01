‘America’s Got Talent,’ TCM’s Star of the Month, Hulu’s ‘Changing the Game,’ ‘Haves and the Have Nots’ Final Season

The summer TV season is officially underway with the return of America’s Got Talent, which welcomes Simon Cowell back to the judges’ panel. TCM’s Star of the Month is the glamorous dancer Cyd Charisse, paired tonight with two of the greats: Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly. Hulu presents a documentary about transgender inclusion in sports.

NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Premiere 8/7c

After being sidelined last season with a back injury, Simon Cowell returns to the judges’ table, welcoming back live audiences as well for the 16th season of the hit summer competition. A variety of acts will amaze, appall and move the panel, once again including Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews hosting.

THE EVERETT COLLECTION

The Band Wagon

8/7c

TCM’s Star of the Month is the leggy dancing knockout Cyd Charisse, featured each Tuesday through June with classic musicals. The tribute kicks off with one of her best: the witty 1953 MGM musical comedy, directed by Vincente Minnelli and written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, starring Fred Astaire as a song-and-dance man seeking a comeback, falling for the lovely Gabrielle (Charisse). Their romantic duet to “Dancing in the Dark” is one for the ages. Followed by the 1954 film adaptation of Broadway’s Brigadoon (10:15/9:15c), starring Gene Kelly as her lucky partner.

HUKU

Changing the Game

Documentary Premiere

A documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett tackles the controversial subject of transgender inclusion in sports. The film focuses on three high-school athletes: Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire; Andraya, a Connecticut track star openly competing on the girls’ track team; and Mack, who became the Texas State Champion in girls’ wrestling, as a boy.

OWN

The Haves and the Have Nots

Season Premiere 8/7c

A guilty pleasure for eight seasons, Tyler Perry’s sudsy Savannah-based soap returns with its final eight episodes. Look for many scores to be settled, and in the opener, for Hanna (Crystal Fox) to prove she’s just as strong as the rich and powerful.

Inside Tuesday TV: