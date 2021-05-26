‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to Take Over ‘Ellen’ Daytime Slot at NBC

NBC is eyeing its replacement for Ellen Degeneres‘ daytime TV slot and plans to shift The Kelly Clarkson Show into the spot Ellen will leave behind in 2022.

As previously announced, The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s run will conclude after its upcoming 19th season, carrying it through to next year. The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over from Fall 2022.

Both syndicated programs are considered daytime hits, but as The Kelly Clarkson Show remains a benchmark for success as the most-watched talk show in seven years, NBC is making a strategic move. Currently, in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two additional seasons through 2023 in December of last year.

The hour-long program features celebrity guests and everyday people who are giving back to their communities, not dissimilar to The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s format. Clarkson’s program currently airs across 200 stations in the country.

Over the course of its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned six Daytime Emmy nominations. During its first season, Clarkson won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local.

Kelly Clarkson also features on NBC’s fan-favorite music competition series The Voice as one of its coaches. She’ll return for the upcoming 21st season alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton, and first-time coach Ariana Grande.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings