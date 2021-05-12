Ellen DeGeneres to End Daytime Talk Show: ‘It’s Just Not a Challenge Anymore’

Ellen DeGeneres is exiting daytime TV as the longtime host revealed she’s ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show after nearly 20 years.

The show’s upcoming 19th season will be its last as the decision fell to DeGeneres who has reportedly been planning this for several years. DeGeneres is slated to discuss the decision on her program with fellow daytime giant and friend Oprah Winfrey.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news, sharing a statement from DeGeneres. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

The conclusion of the show has been in the works since 2018 when DeGeneres spoke openly about the possibility of moving on from the series, signing a three-season contract as a sort of beginning-of-the-end.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell told THR. He also noted that The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been “the premier destination for both superstars and incredible heartfelt human-interest stories.”

The news comes shortly after a controversy behind the scenes at the talk show in which former employees accused the production of having a toxic workplace environment. At the time, DeGeneres responded to the allegations being made against producers and stated, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

