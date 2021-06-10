Dwyane Wade Reveals How He Ended Up as Host of ‘The Cube’

NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade pivots from boxing out players to boxing them in with the new game show The Cube.

Originally an EP, the former Miami Heat shooting guard says, “It went from executive producing to ‘Hey, what do you think about hosting?’ And I was like ‘Absolutely not!’” Someone clearly jumped through hoops to change his mind: Wade hosts and takes part in the action.

Based on a U.K. hit, the game gives two-person teams nine shots to complete seven physical tasks, all while locked inside a plexiglass box. Seems simple, but Wade warns, “It’s so much harder when you get in there. You start breathing differently.”

In addition to the mental pressure and visual trickery from the LED-screen floor, the Cube also verbally taunts contestants. That’s where Wade comes in.

When the going gets tough, players can use an assist to ask the Cube to simplify a task or, he says, “to ask me to go in and try to accomplish it.” (At stake: $250,000.) So, on a scale of 1 to 9 — because we all know Wade doesn’t give perfect 10s — how does he rate? “I’m about a 6,” he says, laughing.

The Cube, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 10, 9/8c, TBS