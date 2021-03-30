‘Younger’ Final Season Trailer Adds a New Complication to Liza’s Love Life (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Peter Hermann as Charles and Sutton Foster as Liza in Younger - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Younger

 More

Will Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) choose the man who proposed to her, Charles (Peter Hermann), her ex Josh (Nico Tortorella) … or a surfer? Yes, Younger‘s final season, premiering Thursday, April 15, on Paramount+, is going to introduce a new man in the editor’s life. (The episodes will be released on the streaming service before airing on the show’s home, TV Land, later this year.)

As seen in the official trailer, Liza’s about to meet someone new at work who may become a big part of her life away from the office. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t said yes to Charles; while the proposal is heavily featured, the preview, of course, doesn’t reveal her answer. Is it any wonder that the synopsis teases that “Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself”?

'Younger' Sets Final Season Premiere on Paramount+ — Find Out How Episodes Will Be Released (VIDEO)
Related

'Younger' Sets Final Season Premiere on Paramount+ — Find Out How Episodes Will Be Released (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, as editor Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions — she’s going to stay put at Millennial, but is that a mistake? — Liza imparts a bit of wisdom: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that age is irrelevant.” (She did initially lie about her age to get her dream job in publishing.)

Watch the trailer below for more, including from Liza’s love life and what’s coming up with Maggie (Debi Mazer) — who “gets cancelled” this season.

The first four episodes will drop on premiere day, with the rest rolling out weekly.

Plus, scroll down to check out the first photos released from the premiere, “A Decent Proposal,” and episode 2, “It’s the End of the World, Worm Girl.”

Younger, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, April 15, Paramount+

Peter Hermann as Charles and Sutton Foster as Liza in Younger - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli / ViacomCBS

Season 7 Episode 1 "A Decent Proposal"

Will Liza (Sutton Foster) say yes to Charles (Peter Hermann)?

Debi Mazar as Maggie, Molly Bernard as Lauren, Peter Hermann as Charles, and Sutton Foster as Liza in Younger - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Maggie (Debi Mazar), Lauren (Molly Bernard), Charles, and Liza

Hilary Duff as Kelsey, Younger, Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli / ViacomCBS

Kelsey (Hilary Duff)

Debi Mazar as Maggie and Sutton Foster as Liza in Younger - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Maggie and Liza

Younger Season 7 Premiere Kelsey Liza
Nicole Rivelli / ViacomCBS

Kelsey and Liza at work

Sutton Foster as Liza and Nico Tortorella as Josh of the series - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli / ViacomCBS

Liza and Josh (Nico Tortorella)

Sutton Foster as Liza and Hilary Duff as Kelsey in Younger - Season 7 Premiere
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Liza and Kelsey

Hilary Duff as Kelsey and Molly Bernard as Lauren in Younger - Season 7, Episode 2
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Season 7, Episode 2 "It's the End of the World, Worm Girl"

What are they looking at?!

Debi Mazar as Maggie in Younger - Season 7, Episode 2
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Maggie

Molly Bernard as Lauren, Sutton Foster as Liza, and Hilary Duff as Kelsey in Younger - Season 7, Episode 2
Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS

Lauren, Liza, and Kelsey

Younger

Hilary Duff

Nico Tortorella

Peter Hermann

Sutton Foster

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England
1
How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US
Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry in 'Perfect Match' Season 2
2
‘Perfect Match’: Melinda Berry Responds to Harry Jowsey Kissing Scandal
Deon and Karen Derrico of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos'
3
TLC Stars Deon & Karen Derrico Secretly Split After 19 Years of Marriage
Hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
4
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Promo Reveals First Look at Cast
Drew Carey hosting The Price Is Right
5
When Is the ‘Price is Right’ Season 52 Finale?