‘Younger’ Final Season Trailer Adds a New Complication to Liza’s Love Life (VIDEO)

Will Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) choose the man who proposed to her, Charles (Peter Hermann), her ex Josh (Nico Tortorella) … or a surfer? Yes, Younger‘s final season, premiering Thursday, April 15, on Paramount+, is going to introduce a new man in the editor’s life. (The episodes will be released on the streaming service before airing on the show’s home, TV Land, later this year.)

As seen in the official trailer, Liza’s about to meet someone new at work who may become a big part of her life away from the office. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t said yes to Charles; while the proposal is heavily featured, the preview, of course, doesn’t reveal her answer. Is it any wonder that the synopsis teases that “Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself”?

Meanwhile, as editor Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions — she’s going to stay put at Millennial, but is that a mistake? — Liza imparts a bit of wisdom: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that age is irrelevant.” (She did initially lie about her age to get her dream job in publishing.)

Watch the trailer below for more, including from Liza’s love life and what’s coming up with Maggie (Debi Mazer) — who “gets cancelled” this season.

The first four episodes will drop on premiere day, with the rest rolling out weekly.

Plus, scroll down to check out the first photos released from the premiere, “A Decent Proposal,” and episode 2, “It’s the End of the World, Worm Girl.”

Younger, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, April 15, Paramount+