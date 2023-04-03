WWE ‘WrestleMania’ 39: Biggest Takeaways From Wild Weekend in L.A.

WrestleMania 39 went Hollywood as more than 80,000 fans packed SoFi Stadium for two nights over the weekend of April 1-2. They were treated to history-making moments and matches. None bigger than when Roman Reigns’ continued his 945-day reign by successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Universal championship against Cody Rhodes. One of the most shocking results ever on the biggest show of the year. It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for The Bloodline however as The Usos lost the tag team titles the night before to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Along with the buzz in the ring, there was certainly much outside as well with CNBC breaking news that a WWE sale was all but imminent. Sources tell the outlet Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group, which also owns UFC, is the likely buyer. Emanuel would in effect oversee a new publicly traded joint company comprised of WWE and UFC. The report goes on to say Vince McMahon is expected to remain in the fold as executive chairman with COO Nick Khan overseeing the wrestling side of operations.

All these developments lead to a lot of questions and possibly the end of an era. The last WrestleMania under McMahon family ownership. What’s next for the “Roman” Empire? We’ll have to see what unfolds on Raw. Until then, here are 6 of the biggest takeaways from WWE’s Super Bowl.