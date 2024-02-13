Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to stay.

The fantasy series, based on Rick Riordan‘s best-selling novels, became an instant hit on Disney+ after it debuted in December 2023. Its viewership resulted in a quick Season 2 renewal just one week after its Season 1 finale debuted on January 30, 2024. Stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri stopped by the TV Insider/TV Guide Magazine studio during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour to celebrate and commemorate this exciting time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 tells the fantastical story of 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Scobell). Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children.

He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he, too, is a demigod and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Simhadri), Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, if he’ll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he’s destined to be.

With over 110 million hours streamed to date, Percy Jackson was one of the top five season premieres of 2023, according to internal data based on views in its first three weeks streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The series got permission from Disney to begin writing on Season 2 scripts in 2023, long before the renewal, so the team has already hit the ground running on Season 2 production. The second season will be based on the second Percy Jackson book, Sea of Monsters.

Showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg said in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TCA panel on Saturday, February 10, that they “all feel the demand” for the show’s return, but they “want to do it right and make sure that the second season of the show lives up to or surpasses the first.”

Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri will all reprise their roles in Season 2. See three of the industry’s biggest rising stars in our Percy Jackson and the Olympians TCA photo gallery below.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 1 Available now, Disney+