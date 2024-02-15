‘Interview With the Vampire’ Stars Stun in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Maarten de Boer

Interview with the Vampire

 More

If the Interview With the Vampire tale doesn’t seduce you, these photos just might.

The stars of the hit AMC vampire drama look stunning in exclusive photos from the TV Insider/TV Guide Magazine studio at the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. The annual convention served as the official start of the Season 2 press tour, the first announcement being the long-awaited Interview With the Vampire Season 2 release date. Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC.

The interview continues in Interview With the Vampire Season 2. In 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

In Paris, Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. AMC also announced new cast members alongside the release date. Season 2 will feature guest stars David Costabile as Leonard, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, and Bally Gill as “Real Rashid.”

'Interview With the Vampire' Sets Season 2 Premiere
Related

'Interview With the Vampire' Sets Season 2 Premiere

While Lestat will be less present in Season 2 given his bloody fate in the Season 1 finale, Anderson told TV Insider during the Interview With the Vampire TCA panel that “Louis is carrying Lestat with him kind of literally, and in that is going to massively affect the beginning of the new relationship [with Armand].”

May 12 is not too far away. In the meantime, feast on these photos of the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 cast.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+

Maarten de Boer

Delainey Hayles, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Sam Reid, and Jacob Anderson. Four vampires and a journalist walk into a bar…

Maarten de Boer

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, AMC’s Louis and Lestat

Maarten de Boer

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid adore each other

Maarten de Boer

Jacob Anderson channels Louis with this ruminative look

Maarten de Boer

Sam Reid broods in the photo booth

Maarten de Boer

Assad Zaman, also known as the vampire Armand

Maarten de Boer

Delainey Hayles, who took over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass, lights up the frame

Maarten de Boer

Eric Bogosian is ready for Season 2

Maarten de Boer

Unlike this shot of Jacob Anderson, nothing in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 is black and white

Maarten de Boer

Sam Reid looks pensive

Maarten de Boer

Fans will soon see a new side of Assad Zaman’s Armand

Maarten de Boer

Delainey Hayles brings the drama

Maarten de Boer

Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy is ready to question everything

Interview with the Vampire (2022)

Assad Zaman

Delainey Hayles

Eric Bogosian

Jacob Anderson

Sam Reid

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David McCallum as Dr. Donald
1
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Talks Writing Ducky Tribute & Shares David McCallum Memories
Jeopardy! clue
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Stunned as ‘Easy’ Clue Stumps Contestants in Final Jeopardy
General Hospital cast
3
‘General Hospital’: ABC Boss Drops Huge News About Show’s Future
90 day fiance season 8
4
Big Ed & More Join ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8
Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver for 'Ghosts' Season 3
5
Giving Up the ‘Ghost’ and More CBS Comedy, Peacock’s Gripping ‘Vigil,’ NCAA Record-Breaker, ‘Vince Staples Show’