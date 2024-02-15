If the Interview With the Vampire tale doesn’t seduce you, these photos just might.

The stars of the hit AMC vampire drama look stunning in exclusive photos from the TV Insider/TV Guide Magazine studio at the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. The annual convention served as the official start of the Season 2 press tour, the first announcement being the long-awaited Interview With the Vampire Season 2 release date. Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC.

The interview continues in Interview With the Vampire Season 2. In 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

In Paris, Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. AMC also announced new cast members alongside the release date. Season 2 will feature guest stars David Costabile as Leonard, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, and Bally Gill as “Real Rashid.”

While Lestat will be less present in Season 2 given his bloody fate in the Season 1 finale, Anderson told TV Insider during the Interview With the Vampire TCA panel that “Louis is carrying Lestat with him kind of literally, and in that is going to massively affect the beginning of the new relationship [with Armand].”

May 12 is not too far away. In the meantime, feast on these photos of the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 cast.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+