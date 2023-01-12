‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘General Hospital’ & More ABC Stars in Our TCA Studio

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and with ABC’s shows come a mix of TV’s hottest new and returning series. In addition to teasing what’s ahead, the stars also stopped by the TV Insider portrait studio to strike poses.

A majority of the friend group of A Million Little Things came by ahead of the drama’s final season, which kicks off on February 8. They were all smiles, though we feel we’ll also be shedding some tears when we tune in to the farewell.

Also in our studio were stars from General Hospital, which has detailed the plans for its 60th anniversary, including a tribute for Sonya Eddy, the return of the Nurses Ball, and Jane Elliot reprising her role as Tracy Quartermaine.

Plus, check out the cast of characters around the woman (Gina Rodriguez) who writes obituaries in ABC’s new comedy Not Dead Yet, premiering on February 8, as well as Will Trent himself, Ramón Rodríguez, and The Parent Test‘s host (Ali Wentworth) and parenting expert (Dr. Adolph Brown).

Scroll down to check out the portraits.