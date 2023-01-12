‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘General Hospital’ & More ABC Stars in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
'A Million Little Things,' 'General Hospital,' and 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and with ABC’s shows come a mix of TV’s hottest new and returning series. In addition to teasing what’s ahead, the stars also stopped by the TV Insider portrait studio to strike poses.

A majority of the friend group of A Million Little Things came by ahead of the drama’s final season, which kicks off on February 8. They were all smiles, though we feel we’ll also be shedding some tears when we tune in to the farewell.

Also in our studio were stars from General Hospital, which has detailed the plans for its 60th anniversary, including a tribute for Sonya Eddy, the return of the Nurses Ball, and Jane Elliot reprising her role as Tracy Quartermaine.

Plus, check out the cast of characters around the woman (Gina Rodriguez) who writes obituaries in ABC’s new comedy Not Dead Yet, premiering on February 8, as well as Will Trent himself, Ramón Rodríguez, and The Parent Test‘s host (Ali Wentworth) and parenting expert (Dr. Adolph Brown).

Scroll down to check out the portraits.

Allison Miller of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ Allison Miller

Grace Park of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ Grace Park

Grace Park and Allison Miller of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ Grace Park and Allison Miller

David Giuntoli of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ David Giuntoli

James Roday Rodriguez of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ James Roday Rodriguez

Romany Malco of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ Romany Malco

David Giuntoli, James Roday Rodriguez, and Romany Malco of 'A Million Little Things'
Marteen de Boer

A Million Little Things‘ David Giuntoli, James Roday Rodriguez, and Romany Malco

Genie Francis of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Genie Francis

Kristina Wagner of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner

Rebecca Herbst of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Rebecca Herbst

Tabyana Ali of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Tabyana Ali

Kristina Wagner, Genie Francis, Tabyana Ali, and Rebecca Herbst of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner, Genie Francis, Tabyana Ali, and Rebecca Herbst

Donnell Turner of 'General Hospital'
Marteen de Boer

General Hospital‘s Donnell Turner

Hannah Simone of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Hanah Simone

Lauren Ash of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Lauren Ash

Lauren Ash and Hannah Simone of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Lauren Ash and Hannah Simone

Angela Gibbs of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Angela Gibbs

Rick Glassman of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Rick Glassman

Josh Banday of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Josh Banday

Angela Gibbs, Rick Glassman, and Josh Banday of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s Angela Gibbs, Rick Glassman, and Josh Banday

David Windsor and Casey Johnson of 'Not Dead Yet'
Marteen de Boer

Not Dead Yet‘s David Windsor and Casey Johnson

Ramon Rodriguez of 'Will Trent'
Marteen de Boer

Will Trent‘s Ramón Rodríguez

Daniel Thomsen and Karin Slaughter of 'Will Trent'
Marteen de Boer

Will Trent‘s Daniel Thomsen and Karin Slaughter

Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown of 'The Parent Test'
Marteen de Boer

The Parent Test‘s Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown

