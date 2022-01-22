All the New Shows & Seasons You Can Stream During Winter Olympics

In just a couple of weeks, the Winter Olympics in Beijing will be taking over NBC and its channels, as well as the streaming service Peacock, from February 2-20. (The Opening Ceremony is on February 4, but the first events begin two days earlier.)

But, as should be no surprise in this day and age, you will have plenty of other options. After all, while some networks will be airing reruns or other programming rather than their usual primetime lineups, streaming services will still be debuting new shows and seasons of returning favorites.

So whether you watch the Olympics and are looking for something you can watch on your own time or you’re looking for something to put on besides the Winter Games, we got you covered. Below are all the new shows that will be available on a streaming service during the Olympics in February. (Note: We’re only including shows that first premiere between February 2-20, not ones that debut before then with weekly rollouts.)

Wednesday, February 2

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Thursday, February 3

Murderville (Netflix)

Raised by Wolves Season 2 (HBO Max)

Friday, February 4

Reacher (Prime Video)

Suspicion (Apple TV+)

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (Netflix)

Thursday, February 10

The Girl Before (HBO Max)

Friday, February 11

Dollface Season 2 (Netflix)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 2 (Netflix)

Sunday, February 13

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Friday, February 18

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 (Prime Video)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Space Force Season 2 (Netflix)