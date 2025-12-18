The 9 Wildest ‘Landman’ One-Liners So Far

Paramount+

In a line that helped set the takedown-style tone of Landman early on in the series, Monty (Jon Hamm) let a gaggle of oil executives at a company luncheon know exactly why they shouldn’t be worried about the ecological impact of their product — or the backlash they receive because of it: “Will you shut the f*** up? My God, this is why I don’t come to these things,” he says forcefully. “Y’all have been in so many shareholder meetings, you forgot what it is we actually do for a living. We are well diggers. We don’t nor can we ever control how our product is used or what it is used for. There’s nothing new to make an engine run cleaner, because I don’t build f***ing engines. I don’t care what the governor of California says about electric vehicles. I don’t care how many career college students block London traffic or spray paint a f***ing sculpture. I care that the price of oil stays between $76 and $88 a barrel. That is what we should be discussing. The world has already convinced itself that you are evil and I am evil for providing them the one f***ing thing they interact with every day and they will not be convinced otherwise. Stop wasting your time and stop f***ing wasting mine.”