The 9 Wildest ‘Landman’ One-Liners So Far
As with every Taylor Sheridan show, the dialogue for Landman is full of punchy one-liners. Whether it’s one character taking another to task, unusual advice being doled out by a parental figure, or simply a scathing observation of the world at large, no one in the series is above a tongue-lashing — giving or taking one.
To celebrate the series that keeps on gifting meme-able moments, here’s a look at some of the wildest quotes that have been uttered on Landman so far. (Fair warning: Several of these are completely NSFW.)
1
‘The Floor’ Winner Ashley Washburn on How the New Twists Affected the Game
2
‘GH’s Anthony Geary Remembered by Finola Hughes, Constance Towers & More
3
Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Mocks Trump’s TV Address to the Nation
4
Priscilla Presley Reacts to Claim Riley Keough Is Mother of John Travolta’s Son
5
Colbert Addresses Trump Disrupting ’Survivor’ & ‘Stupid Ballroom’ Project