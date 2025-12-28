What To Know The latest episode of Landman was surprisingly mushy.

Which was the most romantic moment of all? Weigh in with our poll.

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Landman Season 2 Episode 7, “Forever Is an Instant.”]

Landman isn’t a sappy show. Far from. In fact, it’s probably best known for all of the hilariously caustic and cynical zingers that get slung around without abandon by its characters. However, Sunday’s (December 28) new episode was surprisingly mushy… at least, at the end.

The episode started with its usual quippy cadence. Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) managed to ruin a weekend away with Angela (Ali Larter) by accidentally showing his junk to a hotel attendant delivering a surprise breakfast while he was still in bed… with the remnants of his Cialis overload in full view. This devolved into an argument over him threatening to insert his penis into her omelette. Yes, really.

The morning light brought a different tone for Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ariana (Paulina Chávez) when the former revealed he’d been learning Spanish for her and working to make his proposal to her “special,” culminating in a steamy shared shower situation.

Then, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) woke up to find her new beau, Charlie (Guy Burnet), rustling up some breakfast on the griddle, and when she came out with bare feet, he coolly carried her to a seat so she wouldn’t hurt her feet. From there, he waxed poetic about the geological history of the desert landscape before admitting that he was intimidated by her.

There was business to be done, of course. Rebecca needed Charlie to give a “no-bullsh** assessment” of their chances of meeting their oil rig-launching goal through “wildcatting”; Dale (James Jordan) needed to deliver a fancy Rolex to Boss (Mustafa Speaks) for his 20th anniversary at M-Tex; Tommy needed to get back home on a very long drive with his dad T.L. (Sam Elliott); and Nathan (Colm Feore) had to get Rebecca to sign a conflict form over her romance with Charlie, since he’s her subordinate, after she explained their plan to take their dispute with the insurance company to trial.

Tommy and T.L.’s trip became quite illuminating for multiple reasons. First, T.L. reminded Tommy that he has a pretty perfect life that he should stop and enjoy more; then, when they arrived, and T.L. was slow to wake, it was clear that Tommy finally realized how much his father’s life meant to him.

When he got back, he seemed to take all of that to heart. After kindly assuring a petrified Rebecca that the disclosure about her relationship was inconsequential — and giving Nathan a tongue lashing over making her sign it to begin with — he turned his attention to fixing things with Angela.

After she delivered a revenge omelette, Tommy took Angela outside and told her, “You know what I realized today? What a gift it is to have you back in my life. You’re a beautiful tornado of a gift, honey, and I know I damn sure don’t deserve it.” He then thanked her and told her he loves her, and she joked through tears, “You didn’t say anything about my t**s,” before adding more seriously, “I just want to be loved and wanted and worshipped and showered with gifts and a house in Fort Worth and something on the beach. I’m a Pisces, baby. I’m a little fish who’s stranded ashore.” Then, he assured her that he was working on making her dreams come true, while Aynsley (Michelle Randolph) admired them through the window, saying, “They’re the only grown-ups I know that love and laugh, and they kiss like teenagers.”

The episode ended with Cooper finally popping the question to Ariana. After buying 200 roses and scattering the petals throughout the house, he waited on the porch with a promise: “Circumstances are always going to change, but I won’t. The way I feel right now, it will never,” he said, before taking a knee. When Ariana said, “Forever is a long time,” he said, “No, it’ll be over before we know it, so we better not waste a second.”

With that, the heartstrings were being pulled all over the place, and it’s hard to know which declaration was the most romantic, really. So what do you think? Was it Tommy, Cooper, or maybe even Charlie who put on the best display of affection in this week’s episode? Weigh in with our poll below.