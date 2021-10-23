Who are the Actors Behind Some of TV’s Most Popular Commercial Characters?

No one watches television for the commercials, but some actors have made a living off of playing “spokes-character” roles in popular ad campaigns. In fact, many of their characters are so well known that they need only be referred to by first name. (Think: Flo, Mayhem, Jake from State Farm.)

Some actors in the gallery below are rising talents, others are established TV stars, but they’ve all starred in ads that might just get viewers to stay in the room, slow down their fast-forwarding, or take the TV off mute. Like a good neighbor, these TV commercial stars are there!