‘Chicago Med’ Welcomes Ethan Back to the ED (VIDEO)

If you’ve been missing Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) in the first six episodes of Chicago Med Season 7, it looks like you’re not the only one.

As the promo for “A Square Peg in a Round Hole,” airing November 3, shows, it looks like the entire ED shares that sentiment. After all, they’re all gathered around to, as charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) discovers when she looks into it, greet Ethan as he steps foot back into the ED (finally). But as the logline for the episode teases, he’s just getting “closer to returning to life in the E.D.,” so we may not see him treating patients just yet. Watch the promo below.

Ethan has been off recovering after a patient shot him at the end of last season, and in his place, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has been serving as interim chief of the ED. How much longer will that be the case? (And is that the reason for that look on Dean’s face in one of the photos below, or is it unrelated?) With Ethan’s on-screen return here, we also can’t help but wonder if we might hear about his and nurse April Sexton’s (Yaya DaCosta) relationship; the two were seemingly on track to get back together but she left the hospital for a spot in a nurse practitioners program.

Also coming up in the episode Crockett (Dominic Rains) helps Dr. Blake (Sarah Rafferty) replace a patient’s liver, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) tries to prove herself, and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) continues to pursue the truth about Cooper (Michael Rady).

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC