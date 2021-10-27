‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast

Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Suits star Sarah Rafferty and newcomer Lily Harris join the NBC medical drama.

Rafferty made her debut last week, portraying Dr. Pamela Blake, a renowned transplant surgeon whose daughter had been involved in a horrific car accident. In the October 20 episode, Dr. Blake clashed with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) regarding her daughter’s care. Initially assumed to be a one-off appearance, Rafferty will now have a recurring role in the series.

Harris, meanwhile, will make a guest appearance on the show in the November 3 episode. According to Deadline, she will play the role of Astrid Meadows, a young patient experiencing hallucinations. It marks Harris’ professional debut as an actress.

Chicago Med is the third series in Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise following Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. It revolves around the doctors and nurses working in the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series premiered on NBC on November 17, 2015, and is currently airing its seventh season.

Rafferty is best known for her portrayal of Donna Paulsen in the USA Network’s legal drama Suits. She also recently had a recurring role in another medical drama, playing Suzanne in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Her other TV credits include Brothers & Sisters, Bones, Samantha Who?, and Six Feet Under.

Harris is the daughter of actors Ed Harris (Westworld) and Amy Madigan (Fringe). She recently graduated from the American Conservatory Theater’s MFA Acting program.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC