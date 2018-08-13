‘American Gladiators’ Gets Reboot Treatment — Where Are the 2008 Stars Now? (PHOTOS)

If your idea of a “gladiator” is more spandex-clad bodybuilder than toga-clad Russell Crowe or Prada-clad Kerry Washington, take heart!
There’s another American Gladiators reboot on the horizon, this one with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as executive producers, as The Hollywood Reporter touts. It’s been 10 years since the franchise last hit airwaves — NBC revived the show during the 2008 writers’ strike, if you’ll recall.
So where are the muscle-bound combatants now? We’re checking in with nine of the last batch of Gladiators in the gallery above!
