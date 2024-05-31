‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Stars Share Favorite Memories of Pat Sajak

Disney / Christopher Willard

In the latest season finale, the legendary singer and choreographer played for Friends Are By Your Side Inc. Wigs And Wishes, taking home $30,750, but leaving a lot of money behind. “I did so well with the mock run-through of the show prior to filming, guessing most of the clues fast and correctly,” she notes. “Then, when we started filming, it was as if I was a deer caught in headlights. Plus, the wheel weighs a ton. My whole body went along with my spin. It was hysterical!”

At one point, the cheery Abdul was faced with a puzzle that stumped her in the Before & After category (which links two phrases together by a common word) and let out a frustrated scream. “I was so into the game,” she admits.