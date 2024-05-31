‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Stars Share Favorite Memories of Pat Sajak

Melissa Joan Hart, Jack Black, and Paula Abdul on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune special issue

Wheel of Fortune

Farewell Pat Sajak Issue

Wheel of Fortune kept the wheel spinning with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which sees famous contestants playing for charity. Here, eight former contestants recall their exciting episodes and share their favorite memories of Pat Sajak and Vanna White ahead of the host’s upcoming retirement (his final episode airs Friday, June 7 — don’t miss it!).

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running game show and Pat’s final episode, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at WheelofFortuneMag.com.

Melissa Joan Hart on Wheel of Fortune
Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart (Season 2 Episode 4)

Was it magic? The actress known best for her starring role in ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch nailed her final puzzleboard round by guessing “Bran Muffins,” which earned her charity of choice, Youth Villages, $1,039,800, and put Hart in the Top 5 highest winners in Wheel history. “I wasn’t aware at the time how rare [my win] was, but Vanna’s face after let me know what a big deal it was,” Hart told TV Guide Magazine. “I practiced for weeks because I’m more of a numbers girl and word puzzles aren’t my thing.” But host Pat Sajak helped her through her nerves. “Pat is still one of the kindest people I’ve met in the industry,” she says. “His patience with every contestant really sets the tone.”

Kel Mitchell on Wheel of Fortune
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Image

Kel Mitchell (Season 4 Episode 2)

Last fall, the former Kenan & Kel star played for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, taking home $35,800. Mitchell had a great game, but he wasn’t the night’s biggest winner due to a Bankrupt wedge and some near misses solving puzzles. Still, it was a success for Mitchell, who’s now a youth pastor. “Being a guest on Celebrity Wheel wasn’t just a TV moment; it was stepping into the realm of legends,” he says. “Pat Sajak is a beacon of warmth, wit and wisdom in the world of TV.” The highlight? “When [Pat’s daughter] Maggie shared that she grew up watching my show,” he says. “It was a surreal moment, realizing that I had made my way into the Sajak household, just as Pat had become a fixture in mine.”

Brendan Hunt and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
ABC / Christopher Willard

Brendan Hunt (Season 4 Episode 1)

Winner winner! This Ted Lasso breakout knew how to score on Wheel. Hunt not only took both bonus rounds, but he wound up with a massive jackpot of $328,200 for Steps of Faith Foundation. His first thoughts when the confetti blasted onto the stage? “Have I been shot?” he says jokingly.

Pat Sajak and Jack Black on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Jack Black (Season 3 Episode 11)

“Love the Wheel. I had a blast spinning that sucker on the celeb edition. Pat and Vanna 4eva!!!!!”

Paula Abdul and on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Disney / Christopher Willard

Paula Abdul (Season 4 Episode 8)

In the latest season finale, the legendary singer and choreographer played for Friends Are By Your Side Inc. Wigs And Wishes, taking home $30,750, but leaving a lot of money behind. “I did so well with the mock run-through of the show prior to filming, guessing most of the clues fast and correctly,” she notes. “Then, when we started filming, it was as if I was a deer caught in headlights. Plus, the wheel weighs a ton. My whole body went along with my spin. It was hysterical!”

At one point, the cheery Abdul was faced with a puzzle that stumped her in the Before & After category (which links two phrases together by a common word) and let out a frustrated scream. “I was so into the game,” she admits.

Carla Hall on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Carla Hall (Season 3 Episode 5)

Chef Carla Hall has one major memory from her time playing for 4-H on Celebrity Wheel’s food-themed hour. “I was all set for food-centric answers,” Hall says. “When it came time for me to guess one of the puzzles, I took one look at “Mayonnaise _y the Smashing  _ um_ _ _ ins” and I thought, as a Southern girl from Nashville—easy peasy. I boldly turned to Pat and said, ‘Mayonnaise by the Smashing Dumplins!’ Even Pat was caught off guard by the loud and wrong answer [Pumpkins was correct]. After I realized my huge mistake, I ducked behind my place to completely hide. [Fellow competitors and foodies] Phil [Rosenthal] and Jet [Tila] cracked up. I had such a great time.” Sounds smashing!

Thomas Lennon on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Thomas Lennon (Season 3 Episode 4)

The Reno 911! star joined fellow comics Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser in this hilarious episode. Though he crushed the competition, bringing back $152,900 to Dogs Without Borders, he wasn’t feeling confident going into the show. “A few days before taping, my left eye started to twitch. I realized later it was from the stress of getting ready to compete in such a legendary game,” Lennon admits. “Major thanks to Tig for messing up so hugely that I got the chance to win.”

But Lennon wasn’t the only winner that night. “Pat Sajak is a big deal in our family,” he says. “My grandmother from Claremorris, Ireland, watched Wheel every day, and when she met him, she asked if she could give him a hug and he said, ‘You’d better!’”

Patton Oswalt on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Christopher Willard via Getty Images

Patton Oswalt (Season 1 Episode 6)

“Pat Sajak is forever in the game show pantheon. I’d like to buy him a vowel: an A-plus.”

