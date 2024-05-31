‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Stars Share Favorite Memories of Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune kept the wheel spinning with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which sees famous contestants playing for charity. Here, eight former contestants recall their exciting episodes and share their favorite memories of Pat Sajak and Vanna White ahead of the host’s upcoming retirement (his final episode airs Friday, June 7 — don’t miss it!).
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running game show and Pat’s final episode, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at WheelofFortuneMag.com.
