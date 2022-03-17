‘WeCrashed’: The Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)

Between Inventing Anna, Super Pumped, and The Dropout, TV viewers have been witnessing the rises and falls of scandal-plagued business ventures and the controversial figures in charge.

Now WeCrashed is joining the pack, showing how WeWork’s annus horribilis in 2019 led to a massive valuation drop for the coworking-space company—and the departures of co-founders Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, and executive Rebekah Neumann, Adam’s wife.

In the gallery below, see the cast of WeCrashed alongside the real-life people they play, including Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as the Neumanns, Kyle Marvin (The Climb) as McKelvey, and Eui-sung Kim (Train to Busan) as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, an early investor in WeWork.

In its synopsis for the eight-episode series, Apple TV+ says WeCrashed is “inspired by actual events—and the love story at the center of it all.”

“WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted,” the streaming service adds. “What happened?”

WeCrashed also features America Ferrera (Superstore) as Elishia Kennedy, a young entrepreneur swept up in the WeWork craze, and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Cameron Lautner, an investing firm partner tasked to get the company ready for its IPO.

WeCrashed, Series Premiere, Friday, March 18, Apple TV