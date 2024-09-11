It’s been 40 years since the very first MTV Video Music Awards, so the 2024 celebration is a big one.

The star-studded event, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, will feature performances from some of the top artists of now — Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta (featuring Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK0), Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Benson Boone, Halsey, and Blackpink’s Lisa — and some all-timers, like Eminem, Lenny Kravitz, and LL Cool J.

Plus, the list of nominees is stacked with top-tier talent, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, SZA, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, and more.

Here are all the major celebrity red-carpet moments outside the new UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday night.