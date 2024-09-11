The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet: The Biggest Celebs (PHOTOS)

Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Chappell Roan
It’s been 40 years since the very first MTV Video Music Awards, so the 2024 celebration is a big one. 

The star-studded event, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, will feature performances from some of the top artists of now — Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta (featuring Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK0), Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Benson Boone, Halsey, and Blackpink’s Lisa — and some all-timers, like Eminem, Lenny Kravitz, and LL Cool J. 

Plus, the list of nominees is stacked with top-tier talent, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, SZA, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, and more.

Here are all the major celebrity red-carpet moments outside the new UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday night.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Nas X attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lil Nas X

Katy Perry attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Katy Perry

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Chappell Roan

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lisa attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lisa

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Lenny Kravitz

GloRilla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

GloRilla

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Jordan Chiles attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Jordan Chiles

Anitta attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halsey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Halsey

Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hwang Jung-eum of Le Sserafim attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki, and Hwang Jung-eum of Le Sserafim

Bambi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Bambi

Paris Hilton attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Karol G attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Karol G

Trilian Wood-Smith and Busta Rhymes attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes & Trillian Wood-Smith

Tinashe attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Tinashe

Miranda Lambert attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Miranda Lambert

Tyla attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyla

Suki Waterhouse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chuck D and Flavor Flav

Shawn Mendes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Addison Rae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Addison Rae

Big Sean attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Big Sean

Dora Jar attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV

Dora Jar

French Montana attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

French Montana

Cyndi Lauper attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Cyndi Lauper

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Coco Jones attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Coco Jones

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: DJ Khaled attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

DJ Khaled

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Fat Joe attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Fat Joe

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Peppermint attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Peppermint

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Quavo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Quavo

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rauw Alejandro attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV

Rauw Alejandro

Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Myles O'Neal attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Myles O'Neal

Nicole Polizzi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole Polizzi

Tiago PZK attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tiago PZK

Tyler Posey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Tyler Posey

Kandy Muse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kandy Muse

Jessie Murph attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Jessie Murph

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chet Hanks attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chet Hanks

