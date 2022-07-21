The Vampire Academy books are finally getting an in-depth adaptation with TV’s vampire queen, Julie Plec, at the helm. Plec and The Vampire Diaries star Marguerite Macintyre (Sheriff Forbes) adapted Vampire Academy for Peacock, marking Plec’s first series since the end of TVD franchise. And how fitting that it’s vamps!

Peacock debuted the first Vampire Academy teaser on Thursday, July 20, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, as well as the first images from the anticipated series, giving fans their first glimpses of Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), and the rest of their royal vampire society. But don’t expect vervain, glittering skin, or anything else you’ve seen in the deep well of stories in the supernatural beings genre — this series features blood-thirsty beings like you’ve never seen them before.

Vampire Academy is a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, Lissa and Rose’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

Lissa is a powerful Royal, and Rose a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage “Strigoi” who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

Check out the Vampire Academy teaser, below, to see the women in action as well as introductions to key characters like Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore), Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim), Victor Dashkov (J. August Richards), Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, and more.

Romance. Politics. Magic. Welcome to St. Vladimir’s Academy. 🧛 #VampireAcademy streaming September 15th only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/UOK6Rhqhih — Peacock (@peacockTV) July 21, 2022

Additional cast includes Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.

Plec serves as showrunner, writer, executive producer, and director, with MacIntyre sharing all the same titles except director. Executive producers are Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn.

Directors include Bille Woodruff (first episode), Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz, and Plec.

Vampire Academy Season 1 consists of 10, hour-long episodes. Richelle Mead wrote the books on which the series is based.

Check out the first photos from Peacock’s Vampire Academy, below.

Vampire Academy, Series Premiere, September 15, Peacock