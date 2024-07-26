A low-budget MTV series about young people’s sex lives might seem like a hard left turn for the Oscar-nominated director of historical dramas like The Killing Fields and The Mission. But Roland Joffé had lofty ambitions for MTV’s Undressed.

“I lived in America for some time, and I just began to feel like Americans, particularly the young people, had no real language for expressing their questions about human sexuality,” Joffé told Vulture in 2013. “And I was just thinking about that and thinking, ‘Gosh, that’s what television should be doing.’”

MTV might not have shared that vision, exactly, but the between-the-sheets action appealed to network execs, said co-executive producer Dale Roy Robinson. “Roland Joffé wanted to change the sexual mores of American television,” Robinson explained, “and MTV wanted to make a show where kids took their shirts off in the first 20 seconds.”

Some of the “kids” on that nightly half-hour series — which premiered on July 26, 1999, or 25 years ago now — are recognizable Hollywood stars these days. Here’s a sampling…