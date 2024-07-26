‘Undressed’ Turns 25: Eric Winter, Pedro Pascal & More TV Stars Who Appeared on MTV’s Steamy Anthology

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Undressed' alums Eric Winter, Pedro Pascal, and Christina Hendricks
Winter & Pascal: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Hendricks: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

A low-budget MTV series about young people’s sex lives might seem like a hard left turn for the Oscar-nominated director of historical dramas like The Killing Fields and The Mission. But Roland Joffé had lofty ambitions for MTV’s Undressed.

“I lived in America for some time, and I just began to feel like Americans, particularly the young people, had no real language for expressing their questions about human sexuality,” Joffé told Vulture in 2013. “And I was just thinking about that and thinking, ‘Gosh, that’s what television should be doing.’”

MTV might not have shared that vision, exactly, but the between-the-sheets action appealed to network execs, said co-executive producer Dale Roy Robinson. “Roland Joffé wanted to change the sexual mores of American television,” Robinson explained, “and MTV wanted to make a show where kids took their shirts off in the first 20 seconds.”

Some of the “kids” on that nightly half-hour series — which premiered on July 26, 1999, or 25 years ago now — are recognizable Hollywood stars these days. Here’s a sampling…

Adam Brody
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Adam Brody

A few years before The O.C. got underway, Brody played the commitment-phone Lucas on the MTV show.

Dante Basco
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Dante Basco

This Hook star and Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actor played Jake, a young man who thinks his computer use is affecting his sex drive.

Lauren German
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Lauren German

Now famous for her roles in Chicago Fire and Lucifer, German played Kimmy, a love interest for Lucas, in Undressed’s third season.

Max Greenfield
David Livingston/Getty Images

Max Greenfield

A sitcom star famous for New Girl and The Neighborhood, Greenfield played Victor, a new college student caught up in a case of mistaken identity.

Christina Hendricks
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Christina Hendricks

Before starring in Mad Men and Good Girls, Hendricks made her screen acting debut by playing Rhiannon, a high school senior involved with a rapper.

Jay Hernandez
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Jay Hernandez

Prior to his starring role in the rebooted Magnum P.I., Hernandez played a pizza delivery guy named Eddie on the MTV series.

Jon Huertas
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jon Huertas

Huertas’ Castle and This Is Us days were still ahead of him when he played Evan, a gay basketball player, on Undressed.

Pedro Pascal
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Now an Internet boyfriend and a star of The Last of Us, Pascal played Greg, a gay man offering friend Andy (Nicholas Gonzalez) both romantic advice and cookies.

Jason Ritter
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

This son of John Ritter, now a TV star in his own right, played Allan, an Undressed Season 3 character who doesn’t heed dating conventions.

Brandon Routh
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Brandon Routh

This Arrow actor (and former big-screen Superman) played Season 3’s Wade, a character only posing as a nice guy.

Katee Sackhoff
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Katee Sackhoff

A sci-fi queen known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian, Sackhoff played Annie, a college student who falls for Jim (Troy Bishop) on Undressed.

Eric Winter
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Eric Winter

This star of The Rookie was still a rookie actor when he played Eric, a character whose girlfriend, Kiki (Sommer Knight), puts him on the spot mid-hookup.

Undressed

Adam Brody

Brandon Routh

Christina Hendricks

Dante Basco

Eric Winter

Jason Ritter

Jay Hernandez

Jon Huertas

Katee Sackhoff

Lauren German

Max Greenfield

Pedro Pascal

Roland Joffé

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rick Hearst on 'General Hospital'
1
Rick Hearst Sets Long-Awaited ‘General Hospital’ Return as Ric Lansing
Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan; Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares; Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou on 'All American'
2
10 Couples From ‘All American,’ Ranked
Mindy Cohn
3
‘Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn Slams ‘Greedy B***h’ Costar After Revival Didn’t Happen
Josh Hall and Christina Hall
4
Christina Hall Divorce Turns Messy Amid Claims Ex Josh Took $35,000 From Her Account
Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 9
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Puts BAU in Serious Danger Ahead of Season Finale