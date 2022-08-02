‘Uncoupled’: 6 Burning Questions for a Season 2

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled
Courtesy of Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Uncoupled Season 1.]

Life after a breakup is hard, and that is especially true for Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), who, in Uncoupled Season 1, wonders what led to his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaving him.

By the finale, in which Michael crossed paths with Colin at the Jonathans’ wedding, the exes seemed to be in a much better place… only for the last line of the season to leave us wondering exactly what the future might hold for them. Also teased: concerns for Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) after a call from his doctor, Billy (Emerson Brooks) changing his dating ways, and Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) getting a shock after her son (Jasai Chase Owens) found his father.

Scroll down as we take a look at those and more loose threads for a potential second season.

Uncoupled, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna in Uncoupled
Barbara Nitke/Netflix

What did Colin mean by he "made a mistake"?

After leaving off in a better place after talking at the wedding, Michal was surprised to walk into his apartment and find Colin waiting for him. “I think I made a mistake,” his ex said. But a mistake about what? Did seeing Michael again make him regret breaking things off? Did he realize he liked that “the rest of [his] story had already been written” and now find that “comforting,” as Michael had? Or was he talking about agreeing to let Michael buy him out so he could stay in what was once their apartment? Or might it be something else that has nothing to do with their relationship but Colin’s turned to Michael for support?

Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins in Uncoupled
Netflix

What does the future hold for Michael and Colin?

Whether or not Colin meant he made a mistake breaking up with Michael, the two were in a better place because they were able to clear the air at the wedding. And Michael even admitted that he thought that he and Colin could one day be friends since it didn’t hurt like it used to. So not only is there a question of whether they’ll get back together (eventually, more likely, given that Michael seemed more ready to move on than Colin in the finale) but also now, if that’s what Colin wants, what that would do to their dynamic. If they fell back together in any way — trying a relationship again, a one night stand — and it didn’t work out, could they end up in the same place they were after that dance?

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled
Courtesy of Netflix

Will Michael find love again?

Assuming it doesn’t work out with Colin, we did see Michael give dating a try (though it didn’t work out) in Season 1. Could that change in a second season, given where he was before Colin showed up?

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled
Sarah Shatz/Netflix

What does Stanley's cancer diagnosis mean for him?

At the wedding, Michael and Billy assumed Stanley looked sad because hearing “I do” reminded him “he don’t,” as Billy put it. But then Stanley revealed to them that he has stage 1 breast cancer. It was caught early and he was going to see a doctor on Monday to discuss treatment. (Michael and Billy were to join him.) Despite Billy’s date saying stage 1 tumors are very responsive to treatment and the survival rate is nearly 90 percent, when Stanley looked up breast cancer survival rates in men at the end of the finale, his searches told him five years and that it varies based on stage. What could this mean for Stanley going forward, not just for his health but also for how he lives his life? And how will this affect Michael and Billy?

Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson in Uncoupled
Barbara Nitke/Netflix

How much will Billy change?

Billy got a wake-up call at the wedding after his date caught him hitting on a waiter he’d previously hooked up with. “That’s something someone my age would do. You’re almost 50 years old. Grow up,” Wyatt (Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente) told him. “I was actually starting to care about you, even though everyone warned me you were a player, you were just some old guy who still thinks he’s hot s**t. I told them, no, he’s more than that. But now I see they were right… you don’t care about anyone but yourself. You’re just a shallow, narcissistic, gay cliche.”

Then, Stanley admitted he hadn’t asked him to join him at the doctor because he didn’t expect Billy to pay attention to anything other than the doctor if he was young and shirtless and Grindr. At the end of the finale, Billy deleted the waiter’s number from his phone, but will he change in a significant way? Or will it be too easy for him to fall back on old habits?

Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled
Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Who is Kai's father?

Suzanne’s son Kai tracked down his father and made plans to meet him, then decided not to go through with it. “You’re my family. I’ve got all I need,” he explained to his mom. But Suzanne decided to go to the meeting location and looked through the window to where Kai’s father was. “Oh my God,” she said, in shock. Who’s his father? And what role would he have not just in Kai’s life but Suzanne’s as well in a second season?

