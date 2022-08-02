‘Uncoupled’: 6 Burning Questions for a Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Uncoupled Season 1.]

Life after a breakup is hard, and that is especially true for Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), who, in Uncoupled Season 1, wonders what led to his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaving him.

By the finale, in which Michael crossed paths with Colin at the Jonathans’ wedding, the exes seemed to be in a much better place… only for the last line of the season to leave us wondering exactly what the future might hold for them. Also teased: concerns for Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) after a call from his doctor, Billy (Emerson Brooks) changing his dating ways, and Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) getting a shock after her son (Jasai Chase Owens) found his father.

Scroll down as we take a look at those and more loose threads for a potential second season.

