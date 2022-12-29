Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2022: Bob Saget, Angela Lansbury, tWitch, Kirstie Alley & More

Just as with every year, 2022 saw the death of several beloved celebrities of the small screen. And as the year comes to a close, we like to take the time to look back and pay tribute to their work and their legacies in the world of entertainment.

Loretta Lynn, Angela Lansbury, Bob Saget, and Ray Liotta are just some of the talented stars we lost this year. In the final weeks of 2022, fans bid a heartbreaking farewell to Cheers star Kirstie Alley and So You Think You Can Dance alum and Ellen personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Though they’re gone, audiences can still enjoy their work on television, celebrating and remembering them for years to come. Scroll down for some of other the celebs who have left us this year.