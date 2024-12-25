Soaps would be lost without evil antagonists. We’re talking about those characters that live outside the law and who do the kinds of things that we law-abiding citizens only dream about doing. They lie, scheme, manipulate, and even kill.

The year 2024 was filled with them across the four series. On General Hospital, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) pretended to have changed, while The Young and the Restless (sort of) brought Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) back from the dead. Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was still villainous even though she faced a baddie herself, and on Days of our Lives, the truth about AnnaLynne McCord‘s character was shocking.

TV Insider has compiled a list of 19 soap villains from over the last 12 months. Read on to see who’s the most wicked one of all!