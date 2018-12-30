10 Shows That Surged in Popularity in 2018

Fox’s loss is NBC’s gain, apparently! After Fox canceled this cop comedy in May, the Peacock picked it up the very next day. Season 6 debuts on January 10.

This History reality show suffered a devastating loss this year: Benjamin “The Old Man” Harrison, the patriarch of the Gold & Silver Pawn team, died in June after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A lot of people wanted to keep up with the Kardashians this year, and it’s no wonder why. This season of the E! reality show covered Kylie Jenner’s childbirth, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Kim Kardashian’s trip to the White House.

Here’s another animated superhero show, but this one is French. Nickelodeon only aired one season — sacré bleu! — but Netflix has since picked up the show for stateside distribution.

This animated superhero show on Cartoon Network undoubtedly got a boost from the big screen: This summer’s Teen Titans Go! To the Movies took in a global box office haul of $52 million.

Freeform might be regretting canceling this show: It took home the People’s Choice Awards for Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018, and Male TV Star of 2018.

Around 80,000 brave souls apply for this NBC reality competition each year. Meanwhile, we’re sure we’d fall off the obstacle course in the first five seconds.

This reality show’s popularity will last longer than many of the engagements it covers. No wonder TLC announced a fourth spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , this summer.

Tim Allen’s family sitcom has been killing it on Fridays, often winning the night with its ratings in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

This Jennifer Lopez-produced show is a big hit among the elementary school set: The NBC dance competition ranks as the #4 summer series on the Big Four networks among kids 2 to 11.

We’ve already shared a list of 2018’s most-watched shows, but what about the most improved?

Luckily for you, Parrot Analytics provided TV Insider with an exclusive list of the 10 TV shows of 2018 with the highest season-over-season increases in U.S. demand — a combination of audience desire, interaction, and viewership. In other words, the series that increased in popularity this year.

We’re counting down the list above and sharing factoids about each series.