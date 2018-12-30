10 Shows That Surged in Popularity in 2018

Dan Clarendon
3 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
most-improved-shows-2018
World of Dance - Season 2
Trae Patton/NBC

10. World of Dance

Growth in demand: 216%

This Jennifer Lopez-produced show is a big hit among the elementary school set: The NBC dance competition ranks as the #4 summer series on the Big Four networks among kids 2 to 11.

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis in Last Man Standing
FOX

9. Last Man Standing

Growth in demand: 229%

Tim Allen’s family sitcom has been killing it on Fridays, often winning the night with its ratings in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

90-day-fiance-evelyn-and-david
TLC

8. 90 Day Fiancé

Growth in demand: 258%

This reality show’s popularity will last longer than many of the engagements it covers. No wonder TLC announced a fourth spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, this summer.

American Ninja Warrior - Season 10
David Becker/NBC

7. American Ninja Warrior

Growth in demand: 259%

Around 80,000 brave souls apply for this NBC reality competition each year. Meanwhile, we’re sure we’d fall off the obstacle course in the first five seconds.

SHADOWHUNTERS_GROUPr6FINAL
Freeform

6. Shadowhunters

Growth in demand: 317%

Freeform might be regretting canceling this show: It took home the People’s Choice Awards for Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018, and Male TV Star of 2018.

TEEN TITANS GO!
Cartoon Network

5. Teen Titans Go!

Growth in demand: 348%

This animated superhero show on Cartoon Network undoubtedly got a boost from the big screen: This summer’s Teen Titans Go! To the Movies took in a global box office haul of $52 million.

ladybug-cat-noir
Nickelodeon

4. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Growth in demand: 369%

Here’s another animated superhero show, but this one is French. Nickelodeon only aired one season — sacré bleu! — but Netflix has since picked up the show for stateside distribution.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 11
Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

3. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Growth in demand: 403%

A lot of people wanted to keep up with the Kardashians this year, and it’s no wonder why. This season of the E! reality show covered Kylie Jenner’s childbirth, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Kim Kardashian’s trip to the White House.

Pawn Stars
History Channel

2. Pawn Stars

Growth in demand: 443%

This History reality show suffered a devastating loss this year: Benjamin “The Old Man” Harrison, the patriarch of the Gold & Silver Pawn team, died in June after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6
Vivian Zink/NBC

1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Growth in demand: 519%

Fox’s loss is NBC’s gain, apparently! After Fox canceled this cop comedy in May, the Peacock picked it up the very next day. Season 6 debuts on January 10.

1 of

We’ve already shared a list of 2018’s most-watched shows, but what about the most improved?

Luckily for you, Parrot Analytics provided TV Insider with an exclusive list of the 10 TV shows of 2018 with the highest season-over-season increases in U.S. demand — a combination of audience desire, interaction, and viewership. In other words, the series that increased in popularity this year.

We’re counting down the list above and sharing factoids about each series.

In the Era of Peak TV, We Bet You Haven't Heard of These 11 Shows (PHOTOS)
Related

In the Era of Peak TV, We Bet You Haven't Heard of These 11 Shows (PHOTOS)

 

90 Day Fiancé

American Ninja Warrior

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Last Man Standing

Pawn Stars

Shadowhunters

World of Dance

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Johnny Gilbert in ABC's
1
See How ‘Jeopardy!’ Honored Johnny Gilbert on His 96th Birthday
Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
2
Meet the Full Cast of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
The View panel
3
‘The View’ Hosts React to Trump Rally Shooting
NCIS Mark Harmon
4
Will Gibbs Ever Return to ‘NCIS’? Mark Harmon Gives an Update
Haley Bennett, Gabriel Basso, and Amy Adams in 'Hillbilly Elegy'
5
What to Remember About ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ Netflix’s Controversial Adaptation of J.D. Vance’s Biography