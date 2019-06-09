11 Shows Based on Literary Masterpieces (PHOTOS)
1 of
Bibliophiles can’t afford to be snobbish about television nowadays, not with the number of books being expertly adapted for the small screen.
Hulu recently announced it would partner with BBC Three on a television adaptation of the bestselling Sally Rooney novel Normal People, for instance. While we wait for that show, check out 11 books (or book series, as the case may be) that spawned successful TV shows in recent years and decades.
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Incredible Puzzle Solve
2
Mickey Cottrell Dies: Veteran Actor & Publicist Was 79
3
Farewell to ‘Magnum,’ Fox’s ‘Family’ Affair, TCM Marks Columbia’s 100th
4
‘The Conners’ Bombshell Cast Exit Ahead of Season 6
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Huge Second Chance Semifinal Loss