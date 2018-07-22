7 So-Called ‘Show-Killers’ Who Deserve TV Stardom by Now
For every Emmy-winning TV star with an eight-figure salary, there are countless also-rans just waiting for their big break.
Some of these actors keep on trying, taking series regular role after series regular role and hoping that one will stick. And then, to add insult to injury, TV critics mock these hard-working actors’ misfortunes and call these folks ‘show-killers.’
We know the truth, though: Their big moments have yet to arrive. Click through the gallery above for seven stars we’re rooting for to make it on TV!
