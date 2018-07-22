7 So-Called ‘Show-Killers’ Who Deserve TV Stardom by Now

Hunt has made a name for herself on the big screen with on-screen roles in Jerry Maguire, Jumanji , the Beethoven movies, and the Cheaper by the Dozen movies, in addition to voice work in the Toy Story, Cars , and Monsters Inc. franchises. Unfortunately, her small-screen legacy hasn’t been so enduring: Her shows Grand, Davis Rules, The Building, Bonnie, Life With Bonnie, and The Bonnie Hunt Show were all canceled after one or two seasons.

Price appeared in 71 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 , but that’s where her luck ran out, apparently. She went on to star in Coupling, Pepper Dennis, Lipstick Jungle , and Eastwick — none of which lasted longer than 20 episodes — and to guest-star in the one-season-wonders The Mountain, Kitchen Confidential , and Love Bites . But have heart: Her show Splitting Up Together has been renewed for a second season.

Grier hit the big time with a starring gig in all five seasons of In Living Color , but other TV shows of his — All Is Forgiven, The Preston Episodes, Damon, DAG, Thank God You’re Here , and Bad Teacher — were all canceled after one solitary season.

The go-to “best friend” of big-screen rom-com fare — and a self-described “co-star” — Greer hasn’t gotten her due on the small screen, either. Her shows Love & Money, Love Monkey, Miss Guided, Mad Love, and Married all lasted either one season or two.

Valley had a series regular role on Boston Legal , but viewers have apparently held his TV career before and afterward in contempt. Pasadena and Keen Eddie both lasted one season, while Human Target lasted two. Valley also starred in what ended up being the final seasons of Harry’s Law and Body of Proof .

Luck was unlucky — it was canceled after 10 episodes — and Windfall wasn’t a windfall for Gedrick or any of the other actors — it was axed after 13. And this put-upon actor’s other TV failures include Class of ‘96, Sweet Justice, Murder One, EZ Streets, Falcone, The Beast, and Boomtown .

Cursed ? Maybe! Aside from that short-lived sitcom, Marshall has starred in a number of other TV flops: Wild Oats, Chicago Sons, Cupid, Snoops, Hidden Hills, Out of Practice, and Gary Unmarried . (“At one point last year when I went for a meeting, I said, ‘I just want you to know that I’ve never been on a show that’s lasted for more than 13 episodes,’” she once told Newsweek .

For every Emmy-winning TV star with an eight-figure salary, there are countless also-rans just waiting for their big break.

Some of these actors keep on trying, taking series regular role after series regular role and hoping that one will stick. And then, to add insult to injury, TV critics mock these hard-working actors’ misfortunes and call these folks ‘show-killers.’

We know the truth, though: Their big moments have yet to arrive. Click through the gallery above for seven stars we’re rooting for to make it on TV!