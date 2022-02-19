‘Pam & Tommy,’ ‘Outlander’ & More Memorable Transformations on TV (PHOTOS)

Frederick M.Brown/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Hulu

Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy follows Pamela Anderson’s and Tommy Lee’s marriage in the ’90s and the events of when their private tape was stolen and released to the world.

According to USA Today, James, for the role of Anderson, went through extensive hours of makeup and hair to look like the glamorous celebrity. She had to wear a prosthetic chest made of medical-grade silicone to give her Anderson’s curves. These chest prosthetics were sculpted three to four times for the right look.

James wore a prosthetic forehead to cover her natural eyebrows for Anderson’s thinly shaped brows. She also wore upper and lower dental pieces for Anderson’s smile along with four different wigs to match her hair.

For Stan, it took two hours to recreate the rockstar’s tattoos — more than 30 of them at a time. There was also the facial stubble and brown contacts to cover his blue eyes.

The most impressive part is he had to wear prosthetic nipples, for the nipple rings Lee had along with a prosthetic penis for the scene where Tommy converses with his private parts (something the real Lee wrote about in his 2004 memoir, “Tommyland”).