Halloween Flashback: 10 Spook-tacular TV Guide Magazine Covers

TV Insider Staff
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
October 30, 1953

October 30, 1953

October 27, 1956

October 27, 1956

October 30, 1965

October 30, 1965

October 27, 1990
October 23, 1993
October 22, 1994

October 22, 1994

October 21, 1995

October 21, 1995

October 18, 1997

October 18, 1997

October 17, 1998

October 17, 1998

October 24, 2011

October 24, 2011

1 of

TV Guide Magazine has frequently enjoyed celebrating the scariest time of year with our readers. Famous faces such as Alfred Hitchcock and Melissa Joan Hart have graced the cover, as have favorite characters like The Munsters and The Simpsons.

Take a look through the gallery above to see 10 of TV Guide Magazine‘s most spook-tacular covers through the years.

The Ultimate Halloween TV Watchlist for October 2017
Related

The Ultimate Halloween TV Watchlist for October 2017

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amanda Kloots for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
1
Amanda Kloots Talks Joining ‘Bold & Beautiful’ Alongside Her Son
Paige Spara and Freddie HIghmore in
2
‘The Good Doctor’ Boss Teases Big Changes at Hospital in Final Season
3
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside [Spoiler]’s Return for Ducky Tribute
David McCallum in 'NCIS'
4
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Explains Change for Last Opening Credits With David McCallum
Nathan Fillion, Lisseth Chavez, and Jenna Dewan in 'The Rookie' Season 6
5
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases John & Bailey’s ‘Romantic and Beautiful’ Wedding