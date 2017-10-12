Halloween Flashback: 10 Spook-tacular TV Guide Magazine Covers
1 of
TV Guide Magazine has frequently enjoyed celebrating the scariest time of year with our readers. Famous faces such as Alfred Hitchcock and Melissa Joan Hart have graced the cover, as have favorite characters like The Munsters and The Simpsons.
Take a look through the gallery above to see 10 of TV Guide Magazine‘s most spook-tacular covers through the years.
1
Amanda Kloots Talks Joining ‘Bold & Beautiful’ Alongside Her Son
2
‘The Good Doctor’ Boss Teases Big Changes at Hospital in Final Season
3
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside [Spoiler]’s Return for Ducky Tribute
4
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Explains Change for Last Opening Credits With David McCallum
5
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases John & Bailey’s ‘Romantic and Beautiful’ Wedding