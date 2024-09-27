Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Fall TV is in full swing. That means we are reuniting with our favorite broadcast TV characters and meeting new potential TV friends. More importantly, we have ships to ship! There are some new contenders in the new fall shows, but also ships from shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Fire Country, and more that need to get their act together. And by act, we mean they need to put their faces on each other’s faces and get to kissing!

Real life is so stressful, and we turn to our favorite weekly soaps and dramas to escape. In celebration of our shows being back on or premiering for the first time, this is our Fall TV Ship Watch of the couples we’re already rooting for and the ones that need to go ahead and get together because we can’t take the tension anymore.