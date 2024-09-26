Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

One of the questions on some fans’ minds for 9-1-1 is the possibility of the show going there with Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman), especially with the former exploring his sexuality and now dating Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). But could we see any hints at Buck and Eddie—whom Stark says “are huge rocks for each other and are able to lean on each other”—this season?

“Look, Buck is obviously in a new phase of his life, and he has a lot to uncover about himself, and I’m just excited for him to find out and to really explore what bisexuality means for him,” Stark tells TV Insider. “And that isn’t tied to Tommy, and it’s not tied to Eddie. I’m excited for that journey for him and wherever that takes him, I hope, and I’m sure it will be rewarding and feel true to the character.”

Right now, Buck and Tommy’s relationship is going well, but executive producer Tim Minear hints at “unforeseen challenges” coming their way.

“The relationship is obviously still in its very early stages at the beginning [of the season], and there are lots of things they don’t know about each other, and I do think as they start to uncover more things—baggage comes with people,” notes Stark.

“And I think at the beginning, sometimes it’s easy to assume, oh, this new relationship is so great, and this person has no baggage,” he continues. “And then, the deeper you get into knowing someone, obviously everybody has baggage. That’s the nature of life itself. So yeah, I think as they just learn a little bit more about each other and each other’s past, some unforeseen hurdles will be placed in their way, and they’ll have to work out if they’re able to navigate them.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC