6 Best Tidbits From the ‘Office,’ ‘PLL’ & More Virtual Cast Reunions
Who knew social distancing could bring so many old costars back together? During the nationwide shutdown, these actors from bygone shows like Pretty Little Liars, The Office, and more, have been keeping busy by video-chatting with each other.
Read on for some of our favorite tidbits from their candid talks.
1
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reveals Why He Let Rome Replace Him at Tribal Council
2
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Teases More Buck Spiraling & Reveal About Tommy’s Past
3
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Has Warning for Menendez Brothers if They Get Released
4
‘Naked and Afraid’ Star Sarah Danser Dies in Car Crash at 34
5
Keith Morrison Gets Candid About Stepson Matthew Perry’s Health Issues & Drug Battle