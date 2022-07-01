As we revisit shows we still love even decades later, we of course have to look at the relationships we couldn’t get enough of and rooted for as they went through ups and downs, love triangles, and even faced curses that could lead to death and destruction for all around them.

From shows like Dawson’s Creek and Felicity that had us wondering just who would end up together to ones like The X-Files where we wondered if the characters would ever cross that line from bantering to a full-blown romance, we can’t help but still swoon when we rewatch key moments from these couples. Then there were the couples that seemed steady and smooth sailing compared to the drama of the others, like Friends and Mad About You.

Scroll down to take a look at the ships we loved — and still do — from the ’90s.