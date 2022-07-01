From ‘ER’ to ‘Friends,’ 9 of the Best Couples of the ’90s

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry in Friends, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies in ER
NBC/courtesy Everett Collection (2)

As we revisit shows we still love even decades later, we of course have to look at the relationships we couldn’t get enough of and rooted for as they went through ups and downs, love triangles, and even faced curses that could lead to death and destruction for all around them.

From shows like Dawson’s Creek and Felicity that had us wondering just who would end up together to ones like The X-Files where we wondered if the characters would ever cross that line from bantering to a full-blown romance, we can’t help but still swoon when we rewatch key moments from these couples. Then there were the couples that seemed steady and smooth sailing compared to the drama of the others, like Friends and Mad About You.

Dumbstruck: A Brief History of '90s TV Rom-ComsSee Also

Dumbstruck: A Brief History of '90s TV Rom-Coms

Why do fools fall in love? It’s more fun that way, especially when it comes to these pairs who were struck dumb by matters of the heart in 1990s TV comedies.

Scroll down to take a look at the ships we loved — and still do — from the ’90s.

Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage in Boy Meets World
Jon Ragel /©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cory & Topanga, Boy Meets World

Even when they were kids, we knew Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) belonged together. We watched them grow up, falling in love along the way, getting together and breaking up (because they thought they were supposed to, if you ask Rider Strong’s Shawn), only to realize they belonged together, and becoming parents themselves (with Girl Meets World focused on the next generation).

David Boreanaz, Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
© 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Buffy & Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Theirs is a story of star-crossed lovers: Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a vampire slayer, and Angel (David Boreanaz), a vampire cursed (and oh, when it breaks!) with a soul. Even after all the heartbreak, death, sending him to hell, her dying, and other love interests, Buffy still ends with the possibility of the two reuniting in the future when she realizes she’s ready and she’s cookies.

Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes in Dawson's Creek
Columbia TriStar Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Joey & Pacey, Dawson's Creek

While it seemed inevitable that Joey (Katie Holmes) and Dawson (James Van Der Beek) would end up together, the love triangle, with Pacey (Joshua Jackson) a strong contender, led to a twist in the finale. While Joey and Dawson agreed they were soulmates, it was Pacey on her couch in the final moments!

George Clooney, Julianna Margulies in ER
© NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Doug & Carol, ER

Doug (George Clooney) had some growing up to do before he and Carol (Julianna Margulies) could have an actual relationship, then he was the one ready to take the next step before she was. But even her kissing another man the night he planned for them to get married and him moving to Seattle without her couldn’t keep them from ending up together after she hopped a plane to be with the man she’d been in love with since she was 23.

Keri Russell, Scott Speedman in Felicity
©Touchstone Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Felicity & Ben, Felicity

For Felicity (Keri Russell), it was all about Ben (Scott Speedman) from the beginning (she followed him to college!), though one of the decade’s most memorable love triangles does come from the series, due to her relationship with Noel (Scott Foley). But even after the series asked “what if things had happened differently?” near the end, it was clear that it could only end one way for her.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry in Friends
NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Monica & Chandler, Friends

Amidst the drama of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross’ (David Schwimmer) relationship, we fell in love with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler’s (Matthew Perry). From the surprise reveal in London to them sneaking around (“they don’t know that we know that they know”) to getting married to becoming parents, they were as solid a couple as it gets on primetime TV.

Lori Loughlin, John Stamos in Full House
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jesse & Becky, Full House

Have mercy! Jesse (John Stamos) and Becky’s (Lori Loughlin) relationship may have been filled with ups and downs (and brief breakups and a near-wedding), but we got to watch them meet, fall in love, fight, and have a family — and we even caught up with them in the sequel, Fuller House, 21 years later!

Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser in Mad About You
Gene Arias /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paul & Jamie, Mad About You

Going into the sitcom, we knew that Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie (Helen Hunt) were in love — they were newlyweds (but we did see them meet in a fun flashback episode) — but that allowed us to watch a slightly different journey: being together, dealing with professional and personal problems, untimely interruptions, and, later on in the revival, life as empty nesters.

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson in The X-Files
© 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection

Mulder & Scully, The X-Files

He wanted to believe, and we just wanted something to happen between the skeptic (Gillian Anderson) and the believer (David Duchovny). They almost kissed during the first movie (that damn bee!) before finally locking lips in Season 7’s “Millennium” (which aired in 1999). So much was undefined between the two, but through it all, from the very beginning, we adored their banter, despite (or because of?) the uncertainty.

Boy Meets World

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Dawson's Creek

ER

Felicity

Friends

Full House

Mad About You

The X-Files