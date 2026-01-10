Paige Davis isn’t turning the page on Trading Spaces anytime soon. The actor-turned-TV host emceed the TLC renovation show from 2001 to 2008 and again for its revival from 2018 to 2019. And now she’s revisiting her Trading Spaces era for the podcast Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz alongside Cyndi Butz, a producer on the 2000s-era hit.

But that podcast isn’t the only job keeping Davis busy recently. Catch up with her goings-on and those of 10 other Trading Spaces stars — designers and carpenters alike — in the gallery below.