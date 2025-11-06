What To Know Trading Spaces host Paige Davis is launching a new project linked to the show with former producer Cyndi Butz.

Fans expressed their excitement for the endeavor, which will feature behind-the-scenes stories from the home renovation series.

Trading Spaces originally aired from 2000 to 2008 and was revived in 2018, helping to launch the careers of several designers and carpenters.

Paige Davis is jumping back into the world of Trading Spaces, but not on TV.

The former host of the iconic home renovation series is teaming up with her friend Cyndi Butz to launch a brand-new Trading Spaces podcast later this month. “Hey everybody! You know me best as Paige Davis, the host of Trading Spaces, and this is Cyndi Butz. She was a location coordinator and a producer on said adored show. And we are going to talk all things Trading Spaces on…” David said in a Tuesday, November 4, Instagram video, to which Butz finished, “Our new podcast!”

Butz continued, “Are you ready for it? It’s called Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz.” Davis ended the video by encouraging fans to check out the podcast, stating, “Please tune in! You’re gonna love it.”

According to the post’s caption, “Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz pairs on-camera host Paige Davis with behind-the-scenes producer Cyndi Butz to laugh, reminisce, and spill the tea about your favorite design show.”

Fans shared their excitement for the project in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Fantastic, can’t wait to listen or… watch 💙 🩵 ❤️🙌.” Underneath another announcement post of the show’s Instagram page, a different user wrote, “That sounds great. Can’t wait. I miss that show so much. It was the first home renovation show.”

“You won me over with your warm personality and cheerfulness,” someone else shared, while another commenter wrote, “I absolutely loved that show. I can’t wait.” A different person also asked, “Are we going to get some guests?”

Trading Spaces originally aired on TLC and Discovery Home from 2000 to 2008. Hosted by Davis, the series saw two pairs of neighbors swap houses and create the others’ dream room with the help of the show’s designers and carpenters.

The show helped skyrocket the careers of several of its stars, such as Genevieve Gorder, Ty Pennington, Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Laurie Hickson Smith, Kia Steave-Dickerson, Edward Walker, Frank Bielec, Carter Oosterhouse, and Doug Wilson, among many others. (Alex McLeod served as the show’s original host before Davis took over for Season 2 in 2001.)

Many members of the original cast, along with Davis, returned for the show’s 2018 revival on TLC. The revival aired for two seasons before concluding in 2019.

Earlier this year, Davis starred alongside Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess in the off-Broadway play Pen Pals from September 17 to 28. The pair were one of several duos who have taken on the roles of longtime pen pals Bernie and Mags in the production.

Last month, the play’s Instagram page announced that Davis will return for another limited run alongside Montego Glover from November 25 to December 7.